TEMECULA (CBSLA) – A fire Monday inside one of the dining halls at the Pechanga Resort & Casino left at least two people injured and prompted evacuations.

The blaze was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the main resort complex at 45000 Pechanga Parkway, where according to a Pechanga spokesperson a fire broke out in an elevator portal in the hotel’s original tower.

The fire was quickly knocked but all guests and employees in the tower were evacuated. The incident was not located near the casino.

It wasn’t immediately clear how large the fire was, but multiple fire response teams from Pechanga Tribal Fire Department personnel along with county, Corona, Riverside and Soboba Reservation fire agencies were on scene.

Authorities said the injuries included a burn injury and smoke inhalation. The burn victim was taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in stable

condition, according to reports from the scene.

A fire broke out at Pechanga omg😱 pic.twitter.com/QAje4JYiaG — Arisdael (@Arisdael) June 3, 2019

There was no word on the cause of the fire.