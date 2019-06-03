Comments
CARSON (CBSLA) – A truck driver was hurt in an explosion and subsequent fire at an oil refinery storage facility in Carson early Monday morning.
The incident was reported at 5:45 a.m. at the Kinder Morgan Terminals in the 2000 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard.
An explosion occurred while jet fuel was being loaded onto a tanker truck, which then sparked a fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One truck driver was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, Kinder Morgan said in a statement. It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.
The terminal was evacuated and the blaze extinguished before 7 a.m., Kinder Morgan reported.
There was no word on what exactly may have caused the explosion.