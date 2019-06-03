  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carson, explosion oil refinery Carson, Los Angeles News, terminal fire Carson


CARSON (CBSLA) – A truck driver was hurt in an explosion and subsequent fire at an oil refinery storage facility in Carson early Monday morning.

June 3, 2019. (CBS2)

The incident was reported at 5:45 a.m. at the Kinder Morgan Terminals in the 2000 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard.

An explosion occurred while jet fuel was being loaded onto a tanker truck, which then sparked a fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One truck driver was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, Kinder Morgan said in a statement. It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.

The terminal was evacuated and the blaze extinguished before 7 a.m., Kinder Morgan reported.

There was no word on what exactly may have caused the explosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s