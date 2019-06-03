Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — An LAPD motorcycle officer was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on the 105 Freeway early Monday morning.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. in carpool lane of the westbound 105 Freeway, just west of the 710 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The report of an officer down drew a large police response, with between 15 and 20 officers at the scene at one point.
The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The carpool lane was blocked for debris cleanup and crash investigation until at least 7 a.m.
The CHP described the suspect vehicle as a silver or dark-colored SUV, possibly a BMW X5, damage to its rear left side door or quarter panel.