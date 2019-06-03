  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 6/3 at 8 a.m.

Hit-And-Run Injures LAPD Motorcycle Officer In Lynwood
An LAPD motorcycle officer was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on the 105 Freeway early Monday morning.

$3 Daily Parking Fee Goes Into Effect At Arcadia, Duarte Gold Line Stations
The free park and ride in Arcadia and Duarte is over — Metro Gold Line riders will now have to pay to park at these two busy stations in the San Gabriel Valley.

Truck Driver Injured In Carson Oil Refinery Explosion, Blaze
A truck driver was hurt when a fire broke out at an oil refinery storage facility in Carson Monday morning.

Local Weather
Temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast and mostly 70s in the Los Angeles Basin.

