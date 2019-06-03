



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 6/3 at 5 p.m.

Amazon Expands One-Day Free Delivery To 10 Million Products

Amazon announced Monday that it has expanded its one-day free delivery for Prime members on more than 10 million products..

$3 Daily Parking Fee Goes Into Effect At Arcadia, Duarte Gold Line Stations

The free park and ride in Arcadia and Duarte is over — Metro Gold Line riders will now have to pay to park at these two busy stations in the San Gabriel Valley.

Truck Driver Injured In Carson Oil Refinery Explosion, Blaze

A truck driver was hurt when a fire broke out at an oil refinery storage facility in Carson Monday morning.

Local Weather

Temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast and mostly 70s in the Los Angeles Basin.