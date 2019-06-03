  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    07:30 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveWatch Now
    KCBS - CBS2 News at 6am

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News at 6:00am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arcadia, Arcadia News, Duarte, Duarte News, Gold Line, Metro, Metro Gold Line Parking, Parking


ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The free park and ride in Arcadia and Duarte is over — Metro Gold Line riders will now have to pay to park at these two busy stations in the San Gabriel Valley.

A new $3 daily parking fee goes into effect Monday at the parking structures in Arcadia and Duarte. Transit riders looking to park at either of the structures will need their TAP cards as proof of ridership when they pay for parking at a kiosk outside.

The Gold Line has been expanding into the San Gabriel Valley’s foothill communities in the past few years, extending into Azusa and getting another 12.3 miles into Montclair approved. But Metro officials say certain stations have gotten busier than others – partly thanks to the increase in ridership, but also due to some drivers using the structures as free parking in the area.

Paid parking was already part of the routine at other Gold Line stations, including APU/Citrus, Irwindale, Monrovia, and the Del Mar parking garage in Pasadena.

Metro officials say they will eventually implement a monthly parking fee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s