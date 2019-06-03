  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apple, apple itunes, Apple to end iTunes


SAN JOSE (CBSLA) – Technology giant Apple will likely announce Monday that it is phasing out its iconic media application iTunes.

According to Bloomberg. Apple will make the announcement at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, which kicks off Monday.

iTunes will be reconfigured into three new apps: music, TV and podcasts, Bloomberg says.

iTunes was launched back in 2003 when file sharing was how people listened to music digitally.

At the conference, Apple will also unveil updates designed to make Apple Watches more independent of iPhones, as well new software for iPads that give them functionality closer to laptops, Bloomberg reports.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to speak on the changes at 10 a.m. It can be watched here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s