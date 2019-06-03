Comments
SAN JOSE (CBSLA) – Technology giant Apple will likely announce Monday that it is phasing out its iconic media application iTunes.
According to Bloomberg. Apple will make the announcement at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, which kicks off Monday.
iTunes will be reconfigured into three new apps: music, TV and podcasts, Bloomberg says.
iTunes was launched back in 2003 when file sharing was how people listened to music digitally.
At the conference, Apple will also unveil updates designed to make Apple Watches more independent of iPhones, as well new software for iPads that give them functionality closer to laptops, Bloomberg reports.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to speak on the changes at 10 a.m. It can be watched here.