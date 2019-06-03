  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the competition over delivery time ramps up between retailers, Amazon announced Monday that it has expanded its one-day free delivery for Prime members on more than 10 million products.

According to the e-commerce giant, there is no minimum purchase amount to receive Prime Free One Day.

Currently, Prime members get a two-day free shipping guarantee for all products.

As it tries to create a reliable infrastructure to support next-day delivery, Amazon announced in May that it offering its employees money to quit their jobs and start up their own package delivery businesses.

Amazon said it will provide employees up to $10,000 for startup costs to build their own package delivery businesses. Along with the $10,000, employees will also receive a payment equal to three months’ worth of their gross salary.

This comes as Walmart, one of Amazon’s major competitors in the space, rolled out its own next-day delivery service last month in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California. It is available for 220,000 items and applies for order of over $35. However, unlike Prime, it does not require a membership.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

