WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old man was gunned down and killed following a baby shower in the Wilmington area.

The shooting unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday on Young Street and Blinn Avenue.

It was there that the victim was gunned down a couple doors away from his own home, on his neighbor’s lawn.

Police suspect that a car drove up and opened fire. A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

“As for the victim, neighbors and those who know him describe him as a loving father, a member of the community, and a hard worker,” reported Joy Benedict, a reporter for CBS Los Angeles. “Certainly just a shock to so many in this community who say they didn’t expect this to happen in their neighborhood.”

Prior to the shooting, the victim who was identified by neighbors as Julio Urbina had attended a baby shower and was heading home after the festivities.

Neighbors in Wilmington are remembering Julio Urbina, shot and killed feet from his home. The 31 year old father was walking home from a baby shower when he was killed early this morning pic.twitter.com/S8dBoKQlqJ — Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) June 2, 2019

No further information was immediately available.