



— The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday released a statement saying Boeing has informed them that some parts for the company’s grounded 737 Max passenger plane may have been improperly manufactured.

Boeing said the part known as a leading-edge slat track — a part that modifies the lift and drag characteristics of the plane’s wing during takeoffs and landings — is among 148 parts from a Boeing supplier that are under more scrutiny.

The FAA wants those slat tracks fixed within 10 days.

CNN reported that Boeing has reached out to airlines that fly 737 planes, advising them to inspect their slat track assemblies on Max and NG aircraft. this includes the 700, 800 and 900 plane series.

The FAA made clear that these part failures would not bring down a plane, but they could damage an aircraft while in flight.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper spoke to passengers at LAX about their concerns.

Summer vacations will begin soon and lots of people will be flying in and out of LAX.

“It’s really scary,” said one woman.”Yeah.”

“I got faith in the system. A few Boeings fell out of the sky but I’m sure they will get on top of it,” said one man.

Boeing says its issuing a Service Bulletin to 737 operators requiring inspections to identify and remove any faulty parts.

Hopper reported that the many people she talked to at LAX say the report won’t impact their summer travel plans.

All Boeing Max 737 planes were grounded around the world following the two deadly crashes.

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed off the coast of Karawang, Indonesia 12 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board in October 2018.

In March of this year, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed near Addis Ababa six minutes after takeoff, killing 157 people. In response, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded worldwide.

Dennis Muilenburg, the CEO of Boeing, recently gave his first interview since the two deadly crashes.

“I do personally apologize to the families,” said Muilenburg, “We feel terrible about these accidents, and we apologize for what happened, we are sorry for the loss of lives in both accidents … and that will never change, that will always be with us. I can tell you it affects me directly as a leader of this company, it’s very difficult.”