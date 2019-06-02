LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West is expected to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump has announced.
Trump tweeted in part, “the Great Jerry West will be receiving our Nation’s highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom … ”
The Medal of Freedom, according to the White House, is presented to those who have made especially “meritorious” contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.
Tiger Woods, Babe Ruth, and former Dodgers’ announcer Vin Scully are among other sports figures to have been awarded the honor.
