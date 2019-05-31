SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Police Friday released security video footage hoping to identify three men who broke into a Sherman Oaks house and robbed the residents at gunpoint.

The home invasion robbery occurred April 9 around 4 a.m. in the 14000 block of Mulholland Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

Police say the video shows one suspect hopped a fence, skirted a fence line and entered a pool patio area at the rear side of the residence.

“The suspect walked up to a door and kicked it in to gain entry,” police said. “Two additional suspects joined the initial suspect, all three

entered the house and confronted victims inside at gunpoint.”

According to police, the suspect ransacked the house and fled to a waiting vehicle on Mulholland Boulevard.

The suspects were described by police as black men in their 20s, one of whom was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. It wasn’t clear what kind of vehicle was used.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 818-374-0087; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

