



– A motorcyclist being pursuit by authorities from Whittier to downtown Los Angeles overnight Thursday hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, died at the scene. His name was not released.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He will be arrested once he’s released.

The incident began at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a motorcyclist in Whittier for running a red light.

The motorcyclist refused to stop and a chase ensued. It wound its way onto the southbound 605 Freeway and then the northbound 101 Freeway before the rider exited the freeway in downtown L.A. and barreled into a man who was crossing Arcadia Street, between Main and Spring streets.

“You’re being pulled over, pull over to the right when it’s safe, let the officer address the issue, whether it’s a ticket, or, sometimes you can walk away with a warning.” CHP Sgt. Raquel Stage said.

It’s unclear what charges the motorcyclist could face once released from the hospital.

Arcadia Street was still shut down between Spring and Main streets as of 6 a.m. Friday.