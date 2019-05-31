LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Clippers have been fined $50,000 by NBA for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule when coach Doc Rivers publicly commented on Kawhi Leonard, league officials announced Friday.

Rivers made the comments during a recent appearance on ESPN, where he said, “Kawhi is the most like Jordan we’ve seen.”

"Kawhi is the most like Jordan we've seen." Doc Rivers has some high praise for Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/i1R2gR1VrT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 29, 2019

Despite taking Toronto to its first-ever NBA Finals appearance, Leonard – an unrestricted free agent this summer – has been rumored to be considering Los Angeles as a possible destination.

Leonard was born and raised in the Southland and attended Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley and Martin Luther King High School in Riverside. He played two seasons for San Diego State before being taken No. 15 overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2011 draft but was immediately traded to San Antonio.

Leonard resides in San Diego County in the off-season.

The Raptors took a 1-0 lead in the Finals over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.