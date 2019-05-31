Comments
Nearly 140 Dogs Found Inside Mansion In Orange
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/31 at 8 a.m.
A motorcyclist being pursuit by authorities from Whittier to downtown Los Angeles in the early morning hours Friday hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street.
Authorities say nearly 140 dogs were found inside a mansion in Orange Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast and mostly 70s in the Los Angeles Basin.