Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/31 at 8 a.m.

Motorcyclist Kills Pedestrian During High-Speed Pursuit In Downtown LA
A motorcyclist being pursuit by authorities from Whittier to downtown Los Angeles in the early morning hours Friday hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Nearly 140 Dogs Found Inside Mansion In Orange
Authorities say nearly 140 dogs were found inside a mansion in Orange Thursday afternoon.

Local Weather
Temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast and mostly 70s in the Los Angeles Basin.

