Filed Under:body of missing Colorado woman found off Malibu coast, Jennifer Lorber


MALIBU (CBSLA) – Following a nearly week-long search, a missing 30-year-old Colorado woman was found dead Thursday morning in the coastal waters off the Malibu shoreline.

Just before 9 a.m., divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Jennifer Lorber in surface water about 225 yards off Paradise Cove.

Jennifer Michelle Lorber. (L.A. County Sheriff’s Department)

She was positively identified by a family member, the sheriff’s department said.

Lorber was last spoken to on the night of Thursday, May 23, after she flew from Colorado to Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

She rented a car and drove to a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Lorber’s family told authorities she suffered from depression and they were concerned for her health.

Her rental car was later found abandoned on the night of Saturday, May 25, parked on the PCH at Paradise Cove Road.

Air and water rescue teams with the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau had been conducting an extensive search for Lorber since her car was found.

The L.A. County coroner’s office will do an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

https://twitter.com/LASDHQ/status/1134172452752220160

