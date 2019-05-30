



– Police are looking for three armed men who broke into a Signal Hill home late Wednesday night and shot two men, critically wounding one of them.

At about 11 p.m. three masked men forced their way into a home in the 3200 block of East 19th Street, according to Signal Hill police. A family of five was inside at the time.

The family told CBS2 the suspects tried to tie them up with zip-ties. When the victims tried to fight them off, the suspects shot and wounded two of the male family members before fleeing.

Both victims were rushed to local hospitals. One man remains in critical condition and the second man was treated and released, police said.

Nothing was stolen from the home. Resident Rafael Calderon told CBS2 he’s still unclear what the suspects’ motive was.

“I told him, ‘what’s going on, what are you here for?’” Calderon said…”I didn’t know if I was gonna live or die,” Calderon said.

There was no immediate description of the suspects. Police are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video.