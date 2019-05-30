LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect in an allegedly stolen SUV was in custody Thursday after leading police on an erratic chase through South Los Angeles.

The chase involving a red Kia Sorrento started about 1:30 p.m. in the area of 55th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

Police chased the suspect northbound on the on the Harbor (110) Freeway, where he stopped and took off again several times before later exiting the freeway and driving along surface streets.

At one point the suspect was seen throwing items from the car, and at least twice he pulled over to talk and even high-five a group of people at a homeless encampment who were cheering him on.

A short time later, the suspect began performing donuts in an intersection, which then led to police ramming a cruiser into the SUV and pushing it along for several seconds before coming to a stop.

The shirtless driver emerged from the car out of the driver’s side window and was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of the South Los Angeles area.

