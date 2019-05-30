  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/30 at 8 a.m.

Two Men Shot During Signal Hill Home Invasion, 3 Suspects At Large
 Police are looking for three armed men who broke into a Signal Hill home late Wednesday night and shot two men, critically wounding one of them.

Typhoid Fever Concern At Downtown LAPD Station
An employee who works at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Community Police Station, in the heart of Skid Row, has contracted salmonella typhi.

The Force Is Here! ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Unveiled At Disneyland
The wait is over as the much-anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” park was unveiled in a star-studded ceremony Wednesday night.

Local Weather
A warming trend continues with a high of 69 for the beaches and 82 for the valleys.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s