Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/30 at 5 p.m.

Two Men Shot During Signal Hill Home Invasion, 3 Suspects At Large

Police are looking for three armed men who broke into a Signal Hill home late Wednesday night and shot two men, critically wounding one of them.

Typhoid Fever Concern At Downtown LAPD Station

An employee who works at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Community Police Station, in the heart of Skid Row, has contracted salmonella typhi.

The Force Is Here! ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Unveiled At Disneyland

The wait is over as the much-anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” park was unveiled in a star-studded ceremony Wednesday night.

Local Weather

A warming trend continues with a high of 69 for the beaches and 82 for the valleys.