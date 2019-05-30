  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:boy killed Eastvale hit-and-run, Corona, Eastvale


EASTVALE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a boy in a roadway and left him to die in the city of Eastvale, north of Corona, in the early morning hours Thursday.

(CBS2)

The hit-and-run was reported at 2:40 a.m. in the area of Tarah and 68th streets, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to find a boy lying in the road. He died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

The car which struck him, described as a dark colored sedan, sped away.

As of 8 a.m., the intersection was shut down and morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.

