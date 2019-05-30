CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Firefighters Thursday worked to extinguish a fire in a 40-foot trailer containing live ammunition located on a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s facility.

Crews were called out to the North County Correctional Facility in the 29300 block of The Old Road in Castaic, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The facility was placed on lockdown while the fire was being contained, sheriff’s officials said.

No injuries were reported, and there were no structures threatened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s