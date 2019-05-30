Comments
CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Firefighters Thursday worked to extinguish a fire in a 40-foot trailer containing live ammunition located on a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s facility.
Crews were called out to the North County Correctional Facility in the 29300 block of The Old Road in Castaic, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The facility was placed on lockdown while the fire was being contained, sheriff’s officials said.
No injuries were reported, and there were no structures threatened.