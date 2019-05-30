Friday, June 21, 2019 • Pershing Square

Bring the kids to the free Summer Splash at Pershing Square in Downtown LA! It’s a fun, family festival with water slides, face painting, and a variety of games.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on Friday, June 21, 2019, and will have music and children’s entertainment throughout the day including a balloon artist and a stilt walker. So bring some flip flops, a towel and dry clothes. The party ends with free ice cream (while it lasts)!

Summer Splash is brought to you by the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and sponsored by Health Net and SoCal Honda Dealers.

Address:

Pershing Square

532 South Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013