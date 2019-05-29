  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Huntington Park, U-Haul crashes into beauty shop Huntington Park, U-Haul pursuit Huntington Park


HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A suspected drunk driver in a U-Haul lead Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit early Wednesday morning that ended when the pickup truck crashed into a beauty store in Huntington Park.

(CBS2)

The chase began at 3 a.m. when deputies tried to pull over the U-Haul for driving dangerously.

The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. It ended with the suspect slammed into the front of Joy Beauty Supply at 6538 Pacific Blvd.

Two suspects were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies are trying to determine if the U-Haul was stolen. The circumstances of the crash and the extent of the damage to the store were not confirmed. The driver was not immediately identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s