HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A suspected drunk driver in a U-Haul lead Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit early Wednesday morning that ended when the pickup truck crashed into a beauty store in Huntington Park.
The chase began at 3 a.m. when deputies tried to pull over the U-Haul for driving dangerously.
The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. It ended with the suspect slammed into the front of Joy Beauty Supply at 6538 Pacific Blvd.
Two suspects were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Deputies are trying to determine if the U-Haul was stolen. The circumstances of the crash and the extent of the damage to the store were not confirmed. The driver was not immediately identified.