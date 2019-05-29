  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lancaster News, man dead family dispute Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a man’s death which followed a family altercation at a Lancaster home late Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a family disturbance at a home in the 44600 block of Gillan Avenue to find a man dead.

According to deputies, the death had been preceded by a fight between two family members.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s name or a cause of death. It’s unclear if any arrests will be made.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are on scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s