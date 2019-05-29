Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a man’s death which followed a family altercation at a Lancaster home late Tuesday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a family disturbance at a home in the 44600 block of Gillan Avenue to find a man dead.
According to deputies, the death had been preceded by a fight between two family members.
There was no immediate word on the victim’s name or a cause of death. It’s unclear if any arrests will be made.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives are on scene.