INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Talks are reportedly underway for student loan lender Social Finance, or SoFi, to acquire naming rights for the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the company brokering naming rights for the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District is currently in discussions with SoFi, but no deal is yet in place.

The venue is set to open next year and will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

While construction on the stadium is still ongoing, The Times reports any final agreement is expected to help offset $5 billion in construction costs.

