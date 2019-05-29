ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Altadena Wednesday evening.

A hiker reportedly got into some kind of confrontation with a man that was originally described as homeless and a transient.

Police later discounted the fact the man was homeless.

The hiker was able to run down a hill near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive before collapsing.

According to Stu Mundel reporting in Sky9, the hiker was followed by the suspect. The victim nearly made it to his residence.

Police and LA County Fire responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital. He is reportedly in critical condition and in surgery.

Officials said the alleged attacker is in custody. The suspect was standing in front of the victim’s home when deputies arrived on scene.