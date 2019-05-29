



– Residents in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles say there has been an apparently costumed man going around the area kicking in car windows.

A screenshot of security camera footage showing the suspect was first posted Tuesday on a Reddit thread, which indicated at least one of the incidents occurred near Yale and College streets.

The timestamp on the image appeared to indicate it was taken on May 25.

Someone identifying themselves as a friend of the person who posted the image told CBSLA it was taken by a security camera located at the First Chinese Baptist Church. The suspect is believed to have stolen a first aid kit backpack.

While the image is blurry, one Reddit user observed what appeared to be a mask or hat covering the suspect’s face.

“I hate it when the guy with the slaughtered game hen for a face comes around and kicks my Honda Fit”, the comment read.

CBSLA has reached out to the church for any additional details, but did not receive an immediate response.