Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/29 at 8 a.m.

Search Continues For Father Of Infant Girl Found Dead In Bellflower

A missing Northern California father was named Tuesday as a person of interest in the death of his infant daughter, whose body was located behind a Bellflower mortuary.

Ashton Kutcher To Testify Wednesday In ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Trial

Actor Ashton Kutcher is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles in the ongoing trial of the serial killing suspect known as the “Hollywood Ripper,” who is accused of brutally murdering three women, one whom was dating Kutcher when she was killed back in 2001.

U-Haul Pursuit Ends In Crash In Huntington Park

A suspected drunk driver in a U-Haul truck lead deputies on a short pursuit in Huntington Park Wednesday morning.

Local Weather

Clear conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for the valleys and the Inland Empire.