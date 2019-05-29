



— Are you LA’s safest driver?

The city is holding a competition to find our safest drivers. And those folks can walk away (or drive away) with cash.

The city — in partnership with United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) — announced the contest Wednesday.

The contest runs from June 3-July 26, and is open to people 18 years and older who currently reside or regularly travel though the L.A. area. Prizes totaling $70,000 will be awarded for safe driving.

To participate in the eight-week contest, contestants can start by downloading an app to their smartphone. The app runs automatically, activated based on phone movement and deactivated when the phone is turned off. Using mobile telematics, the app will track five key measures: speed, acceleration, braking, cornering, and distraction. The app will score each trip individually for a combined score of 100 possible points.

The prizes include $20,000 for the Safest Overall Driver, $10,000 for the safest Military/Veteran Driver and $7,500 for the Least Distracted Driver (and if you are reading this article while driving, this clearly lets you out.)

