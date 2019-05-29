  • KCAL9Watch Now
Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Alexa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — You can now give your Alexa device amnesia.

Starting Wednesday, Amazon Echo users can reportedly order the voice control assistant to delete everything it has recorded that day.

Up until now, users have had to go through Amazon’s website to delete recordings.

The change is part of Amazon’s effort towards privacy as users and consumer advocates have become wearier of voice-controlled gadgets.

According to the company, “Amazon is also introducing new, even easier ways to delete your voice recordings on all Alexa-enabled devices—simply say, “Alexa, delete everything I said today” and the respective recordings will be deleted. Coming soon, customers will also be able to delete their last request by saying, “Alexa, delete what I just said.”

The “Alexa, delete what I just said” feature to delete the user’s last requests will be available in a few weeks.

 

