



– Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man carrying a rifle in a Harbor City neighborhood late Monday night where a second man was discovered shot to death a few blocks away.

It’s still unclear if the two incidents are related.

At 9:23 p.m., Los Angeles police officers were called to reports of shots fired in the area of 254th Street and Marigold Avenue.

As they were responding they came upon a man armed with a rifle walking down 253rd Street towards Petroleum Avenue. They ordered him to drop the rifle and he refused, which prompted at least one officer to open fire on him.

The suspect tried to run away but was quickly caught, police said, and had sustained a gunshot wound from the officer’s gun. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said. His rifle was recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, a second man was found shot to death in the 1000 block of 254th Street, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators could not immediately confirm if that death was connected to the suspect with the rifle. No names or a motive in the killing have been released.

https://twitter.com/KaraFinnstrom/status/1133359973990248449