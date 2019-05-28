  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harbor City, Harbor City LAPD officer shooting, man with rifle shot by LAPD in Harbor City


HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man carrying a rifle in a Harbor City neighborhood late Monday night where a second man was discovered shot to death a few blocks away.

At the scene of where Los Angeles police officers shot and wounded a man carrying a rifle in Harbor City on May 28, 2019. (CBS2)

It’s still unclear if the two incidents are related.

At 9:23 p.m., Los Angeles police officers were called to reports of shots fired in the area of 254th Street and Marigold Avenue ton find a man shot to death. His name was not released.

As officers were responding to that scene, however, they came upon a man armed with a rifle walking down 253rd Street towards Petroleum Avenue. They ordered him to drop the rifle and he refused, which prompted at least one officer to open fire on him.

The suspect tried to run away but was quickly caught, police said, and had sustained a gunshot wound from the officer’s gun. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said. His rifle was recovered at the scene.

Investigators could not immediately confirm if that shooting death was connected to the suspect with the rifle. No names or a motive in the killing have been released.

https://twitter.com/KaraFinnstrom/status/1133359973990248449

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s