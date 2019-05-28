  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    02:00 AMThe Game
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Koreatown, Parking


KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Koreatown drivers are taking extreme measures to survive the parking nightmares plaguing the neighborhood.

The problem went viral last month after a woman posted a video showing two drivers battling it out for a space near 5th and Catalina — the incident apparently lasting for hours.

Resident Alberto Velosa says parking in the neighborhood is so bad people have given up.

“The parking situation is pretty bad. I had a friend that came to visit — couldn’t find parking. She ended up leaving,” he explained. “It’s really horrible. I can’t invite friends over … they can’t park.”

And it’s not just having guests; the people who live in the area suffer too.

“In the past five years, it’s exploded,” said a woman, noting with a construction boom and new folks moving in, the problem has gone from bad to worse.

“I’ve heard [of] people sleeping in their car. [A] woman told me she had to park in the red and sleep in her car,” she added.

Another woman complained of circling her neighborhood blocks for two hours to find a spot.

Most of Koreatown is in city council president Herb Wesson’s district.

A spokesperson told CBS2/KCAL9 they are reviewing different options for easing the parking headache, including more permitted parking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s