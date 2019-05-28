



— Investigators have not yet publicly confirmed whether the death of an infant girl whose body was located behind a Bellflower mortuary Monday could be connected to a missing Northern California man last seen with his 8-month-old daughter last week.

A worker who was cleaning the grounds of a mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard found the body of the baby girl near a dumpster a little after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was in a car seat partially covered with a blanket.

“In a child’s car seat, car seat was upright and had a blanket partially covering the baby,” Sheriff’s Det. Steve Blagg told reporters Monday.

There was no visible sign of trauma, Blagg added. The L.A. County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video.

“We’re talking to potential family members, but again, ongoing investigation, don’t want to divulge, who or how we came in contact with them,” Bragg disclosed.

Blagg would not confirm if investigators have positively identified the victim.

“They are trying to determine if there are any children that match the description of this child that have been reported missing,” Blagg said.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, the sheriff’s department released a bulletin for a missing 30-year-old Northern California man who had last been seen with his 8-month-old daughter in Bellflower.

Alexander Echeverria was last seen Friday, May 24, at 10:30 p.m. with his daughter. Echeverria suffers from depression and his family is concerned for his wellbeing and that of his daughter’s.

The sheriff’s department has not publicly disclosed whether they believe the two cases are linked.

Echeverria is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a gray colored 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with California license #7FFT866.

Anyone with information on either case should call sheriff’s investigators at 323-890-5500.