Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 5/28 at 8 a.m.

Murder Suspect Breaks Into Del Rey Home Following Shootout, Wild Pursuit, Crash
A man suspected of killing another man during a downtown Los Angeles shootout late Monday night — and then leading officers on a pursuit to Del Rey before crashing his car and breaking into a home where a family was asleep inside — was arrested Tuesday morning following a more than five-hour standoff.

Rifle-Toting Man Shot By LAPD Officers In Harbor City, Second Man Found Dead Nearby
Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man carrying a rifle in a Harbor City neighborhood late Monday night where a second man was discovered shot to death a few blocks away.

Investigation Continues Into Infant Found Dead Behind Bellflower Mortuary
Investigators have not yet publicly confirmed whether the death of an infant girl whose body was located behind a Bellflower mortuary Monday could be connected to a missing Northern California man last seen with his 8-month-old daughter last week.

Local Weather
A clear, sunny day with highs in the 60s along the beaches, mid-70s in the valleys.

