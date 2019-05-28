



– Hold the milk, Southern California – a beloved Montebello dairy may not have to shut down after all.

The owner of Broguiere’s, known for its glass-bottled chocolate milk and egg nog, told CBSLA Tuesday there’s “a good chance” the nearly century-old business can stay open after what he says has been a huge outpouring of support from the community.

A social media post from Gelson’s Markets first announced the impending closure last week.

In a phone interview, 73-year-old Ray Broguiere said since then, he and his son have been making calls to suppliers and other people involved to see if there’s any way to keep the operation afloat.

While nothing is finalized, Broguiere said “there’s a fifty-fifty chance, and that’s fifty more than there was last week.”

He said the whole thing was started due to how difficult it is to do business – especially manufacturing – in the state of California.

Once news broke that Broguiere’s would be closing, Broguiere said he heard from other small farm owners who agree with him on the need for legislative chances that would make it easier for local businesses to survive.

A final decision, Broguiere said, would be made sometime this week.