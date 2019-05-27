Comments
HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) – A man who walked into traffic on the 105 Freeway in Harbor Gateway North early Monday morning was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The collision occurred at around 2:13 a.m. on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Vermont Avenue.
The victim, possibly a transient, was pronounced dead at the scene, California Highway Patrol reports. He is believed to be in his 50s or 60s.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash. The identity of the victim was not released.