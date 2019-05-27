



— Two days after a log ride allegedly malfunctioned at Castle Park in Riverside, many continued to flock to the popular park on Memorial Day.

Many of the rides continued to operate while the log ride – similar to that of a roller coaster with logs floating in a trough of water – remained closed.

YouTube video posted two years ago captured what is it like to be on the ride, which has two drops, with the second being the biggest. In the clip, you can see that the speeding car is slowed down by a wall of water.

The Riverside Fire Department says it appears a water pump malfunctioned on Saturday so there wasn’t enough water in the trough to slow the car down. It careened into a curve and flipped over carrying a family of three. The mother was critically injured. The son and father sustained minor injuries.

“I don’t think I’m going to do rides, it’s going to make me nauseous,” says Rosemary Hoskin, who was visiting the park from Spokane. “I thought that they would have better maintenance, especially now that it’s Memorial Day weekend. You’d think that they would have really boned up on maintenance and got the pumps working perfectly for all the people that are going to be affected.”

The incident remains under investigation.