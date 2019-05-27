  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canoga Park, free gas for veterans, Huntington Park

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – As a thank you for their service, veterans can get free gas this Memorial Day in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Courtesy of Helpful Honda, tankers will be in Canoga Park as well as Huntington Beach and Garden Grove. Honda drivers are also eligible to receive free gas. Here is the full schedule:

– 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at the 76 Station located at 20901 Vanowen St. in Canoga Park.
– 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shell Station at 9061 De Soto Ave. in Canoga Park.
– 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. at Sunset Fuels at 16621 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Huntington Beach
– 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Imperial Stations at 8221 Garden Grove Blvd.
– 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shell, 10971 Chapman Ave. in Garden Grove.

Meanwhile, Nuvision Credit Union will also be offering free gas to veterans and active-duty military as well in Huntington Beach. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., volunteers will be pumping gas at the Mobil Gas Station at 16001 Beach Blvd. All you need is a valid veteran or military identification card. You can also get a free car wash at Xpress Car Wash nearby at 16061 Beach Blvd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s