CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – As a thank you for their service, veterans can get free gas this Memorial Day in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Courtesy of Helpful Honda, tankers will be in Canoga Park as well as Huntington Beach and Garden Grove. Honda drivers are also eligible to receive free gas. Here is the full schedule:

– 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at the 76 Station located at 20901 Vanowen St. in Canoga Park.

– 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shell Station at 9061 De Soto Ave. in Canoga Park.

– 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. at Sunset Fuels at 16621 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Huntington Beach

– 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Imperial Stations at 8221 Garden Grove Blvd.

– 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shell, 10971 Chapman Ave. in Garden Grove.

Meanwhile, Nuvision Credit Union will also be offering free gas to veterans and active-duty military as well in Huntington Beach. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., volunteers will be pumping gas at the Mobil Gas Station at 16001 Beach Blvd. All you need is a valid veteran or military identification card. You can also get a free car wash at Xpress Car Wash nearby at 16061 Beach Blvd.