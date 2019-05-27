SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An elderly woman was arrested after authorities say she led police on a slow-speed pursuit through South Los Angeles.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, officers tried to stop the driver they say was following them.

After she failed to yield, authorities say a slow-speed pursuit ensued.

Officers eventually used spike strips and the chase ended on Wilmington Avenue and Plum Street in the Compton area.

The woman was taken into custody without incident. Police say she was hard of hearing, and may have been suffering from a medical condition.

No further details were provided.