Anaheim apartment fire, Anaheim News


ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A fire killed a dog and injured one person at a two-story apartment building in Anaheim late Sunday night, also displacing 10 residents in the process.

The fire was reported at 10:51 p.m. Sunday at 2182 West Brownwood Ave., according to Metro Net Fire Dispatch.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue crews responded and quickly knocked down the blaze within about 20 minutes.

A dog was killed in the fire and a patient was treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

Ten people were displaced from at least two apartments, Metro Net Dispatch said. The Red Cross was assisting them with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the building are under investigation.

