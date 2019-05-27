  • KCAL9On Air

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Authorities were searching Monday for a 30-year-old Colorado woman who suffers from depression and went missing in Malibu last week.

An undated photo of Jennifer Michelle Lorber. (L.A. County Sheriff’s Department)

Jennifer Michelle Lorber was last spoken to on Thursday, May 23, at 11 p.m. after she flew from Colorado to Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

She rented a car and drove to a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Lorber’s rental car, a white 2018 Toyota Rav4, was found at 11:15 p.m. Saturday parked on Pacific Coast Highway at Paradise Cove Road, Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

Deputies searched through the night and Sunday and were expected to continue the search after daylight Monday, he said.

Lorber suffers from depression and her family is concerned for her. She is described as white, 5-foot-1, weighing about 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call LASD detectives at 323-890-5500.

