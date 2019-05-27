



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 5/27 at 8 a.m.

Minivan Slams Into Tax Prep Business In Lynwood

A minivan destroyed the front entrance of a tax preparation business in Lynwood after careening into the building early Monday morning.

26th Horse Euthanized At Santa Anita Park

A horse had to be euthanized after suffering an injury Sunday while racing at Santa Anita Park. It’s the 26th horse to die while racing or training at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

Names Of 7,000 Fallen Heroes Read During Memorial Day Ceremony In Long Beach

Active-duty military and veterans Monday took part in reading out the names of the nearly 7,000 service members who have died in the line of duty since 9/11. The names are listed on a memorial wall at Rosie the Riveter Park in Long Beach.

Local Weather

Clearing skies Monday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures in the 60s along the coast and upper 60s in the Los Angeles Basin.