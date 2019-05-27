LA MIRADA (CBSLA) – The owners of an 8-month-old Siberian Husky who was stolen from his home in La Mirada are hoping whoever took him will bring him back.

Natasha Gandhi came home Friday after work to find her home ransacked. Drawers emptied- her safe unlocked… and her dog Hunter’s kennel open.

“It’s like stealing someone’s family member,” said Gandhi.

Hunter – who’s been a part of this family since he was two months old – was training to be a volunteer emotional support dog.

Gandhi and Isaac Marroquin are afraid he will be resold, so they are trying to get the word out to vets and prospective buyers that he already has a home.

It’s been three days since he was taken, but Hunter’s parents have no intention of putting his stuff away – instead, they’re hoping their community in La Miradaand pet families all over the country will keep spreading the news that will hopefully bring him home.

“We just want him back! We don’t care about the money, the jewelry they stole, just bring the dog back,” said Marroquin.

Hunter is described as a miniature Siberian Husky about 20 lbs., blue eyes and a a buckle sized faded white mark on his shoulder.