ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Animal-rights activists are outraged after another horse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park after a race.
On Sunday, Kochees became the 26th horse to die or be put down at the tracks since late December 2018.
Santa Anita said they tried to save him. The horse underwent surgery but lost blood flow to his injured leg.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued the following statement:
“Santa Anita and all California tracks must suspend racing until the ongoing investigation by the district attorney is complete and the new rules have been strengthened. Decreasing the number of broken bones is not enough.”