TORONTO (CBSLA) — By all accounts, it seemed the Milwaukee Bucks were on their way to the NBA finals, a first since 1974, before the Toronto Raptors went on a huge run Saturday.

In just over 7 minutes during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Raptors outscored the Bucks, advancing to the NBA finals.

A big reason why the Bucks were heading home? Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had only 3 points in the fourth quarter.

“You guys have talked a lot about how at this point, sometimes it takes experience. I’m wondering now that you have that experience, do you see more validity to that point or what you think about that now that you’ve gone through it,” a reporter asked during a post-game press conference.

That was the point at which Antetokounmpo is seen walking out of the press conference, leaving many confused.

It’s still unclear what prompted him to leave.