LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. But for Angelenos, it feels more like winter.

The National Weather Service says Sunday’s highs were expected to remain in the 50s to 60s, and will remain in the mid-60s in the valleys.

Showers were expected throughout the day in the Los Angeles area, as well as Orange County.

“We do have the potential to see some thunderstorms as we head into the higher elevations into later today,” reported Alex Biston, a meteorologist for CBS Los Angeles.

In addition, snow levels were expected to fall to 6,000- to 6,500-feet during the day, and to as low as 4,500-feet at night.

“Snow and gusty winds will create hazardous driving conditions at times,” the NWS said.

Conditions were expected to dry up by Memorial Day and into Tuesday.

