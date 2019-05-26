Filed Under:Los Angeles News

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A possible shooting suspect remained holed up inside an inn in the Culver City area on Sunday, according to police.

Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez of the Media Relations division says one shooting victim has been taken to the hospital.

The initial shooting call was reported around 5 a.m. on Flower Court west of Lincoln Boulevard.

A subsequent investigation led police to the area of Inglewood and West Washington boulevards, where the suspect has barricaded himself inside the Rodeway Inn.

No further details were available.

