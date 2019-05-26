HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — Residents of a Highland Park apartment complex woke up to a frightening scene: their carport was fully engulfed in flames.

That’s when they sprung into action, grabbing water hoses and fighting the flames until firefighters arrived on scene.

Emergency personnel quickly rushed to the scene, and found 12 vehicles fully engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the fire spread to another three cars.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Arroyo Seco Apartments.

At its height, flames from the fire were shooting 40-feet into the air, threatening the adjacent apartment building.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the carport area for the most part, though the building did sustain some structural damage.

The cause of the fire was not known.