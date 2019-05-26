  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMJoel Osteen
    09:30 AMKingdom Connection
    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPaid Program
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — Residents of a Highland Park apartment complex woke up to a frightening scene: their carport was fully engulfed in flames.

That’s when they sprung into action, grabbing water hoses and fighting the flames until firefighters arrived on scene.

Emergency personnel quickly rushed to the scene, and found 12 vehicles fully engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the fire spread to another three cars.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Arroyo Seco Apartments.

At its height, flames from the fire were shooting 40-feet into the air, threatening the adjacent apartment building.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the carport area for the most part, though the building did sustain some structural damage.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s